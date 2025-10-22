OFI Invest Asset Management Buys 40,368 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $149,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $733.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $744.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,196,453 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

