Orca Investment Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $278,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

