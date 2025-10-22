Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,351.46. This represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.3%

PAG opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.