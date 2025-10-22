Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI Stock Position Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.60. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $788,459.49. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,535.18. This represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,214. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $69.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

