Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.17.

QLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Quilter from GBX 172 to GBX 183 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 193 to GBX 203 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 155 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 182 to GBX 186 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Quilter Stock Up 0.7%

QLT opened at GBX 171.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,719.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 119.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 182.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.04.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. Quilter had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quilter will post 9.004676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

