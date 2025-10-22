Redwood Trust (RWT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $31.0370 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($38.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts expect Redwood Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Redwood Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $722.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 40.39 and a quick ratio of 40.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 492,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 103,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
