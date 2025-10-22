Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 749,648 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 749,648 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.4% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,695,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Apple stock opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $265.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.74.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
