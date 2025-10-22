Robert Half Inc. $RHI Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.00.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

