Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $264.6040 million for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RSI opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 876,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,603,042.50. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 136,738 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $2,855,089.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 880,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,389,705.04. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,847 shares of company stock valued at $28,465,288. 56.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 468,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 710,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 111,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 608,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 120,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

