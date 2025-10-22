Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 819 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.31. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $257.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

