Second Half Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Second Half Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $816.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.16 and its 200 day moving average is $279.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

