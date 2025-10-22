Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,108,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $669,548,776. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

