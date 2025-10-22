Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.8% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 18.5%

FUN stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.71. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $930.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment



Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

