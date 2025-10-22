SM Energy Company $SM Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in SM Energy by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in SM Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

SM Energy Stock Down 3.0%

SM stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.30%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.