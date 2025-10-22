Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,744.83.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, October 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Softcat from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,960 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
