Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $257.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

