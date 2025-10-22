Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 274,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 480,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stem from $8.60 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $13.00 price target on Stem and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Stem from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.14.

Stem Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. Stem has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 317.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68,386 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 24.7% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stem by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 228,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

