Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Head to Head Review

Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Strawberry Fields REIT and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52% Franklin Street Properties -43.90% -7.79% -5.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strawberry Fields REIT and Franklin Street Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strawberry Fields REIT $135.15 million 1.08 $2.50 million $0.60 18.80 Franklin Street Properties $111.88 million 1.31 -$52.72 million ($0.52) -2.71

Strawberry Fields REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strawberry Fields REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Strawberry Fields REIT has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Strawberry Fields REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Strawberry Fields REIT pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Strawberry Fields REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Strawberry Fields REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Strawberry Fields REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Strawberry Fields REIT and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strawberry Fields REIT 0 1 1 2 3.25 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Strawberry Fields REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.55, suggesting a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT beats Franklin Street Properties on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

