Tranquility Partners LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.86.

NYSE JPM opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.16 and its 200 day moving average is $279.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

