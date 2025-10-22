Van Strum & Towne Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.31. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $257.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.