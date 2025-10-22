Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.3%

CBSH stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The business had revenue of $440.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.