Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Browning West LP grew its stake in CAE by 131.4% during the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 13,734,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,742,000 after buying an additional 7,800,012 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in CAE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,863,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after buying an additional 1,122,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 142.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after buying an additional 1,004,820 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CAE by 15.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,530,000 after buying an additional 822,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CAE by 61.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,684,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after buying an additional 640,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. CAE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.