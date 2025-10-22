Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,090,000 after buying an additional 415,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 210.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 585,076 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 665,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $410,452.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,233.26. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $289,062.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 680,588 shares in the company, valued at $31,477,195. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,880 shares of company stock worth $1,493,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.3%

CNA opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.