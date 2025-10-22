Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.0%

TXNM Energy stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of ($1,163.74) million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TXNM. Citigroup began coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.04.

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

