Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,092 Shares of Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Maximus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 32.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maximus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $146,284.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,336.88. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

