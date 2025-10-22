Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 4,360 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 153.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,486,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after buying an additional 900,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.3993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

