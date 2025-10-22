Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.67.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE UI opened at $718.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.00 and a 12 month high of $773.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.66.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

