Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 25.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

