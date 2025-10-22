Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 4,865 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

