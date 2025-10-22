Ventas (VTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.4350 billion for the quarter. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ventas Trading Down 1.7%

VTR opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ventas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $725,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $80,473,616.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,250.36. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,557 shares of company stock worth $4,771,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,154,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after acquiring an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 613,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 124,751 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 74.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Ventas Company Profile



Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

