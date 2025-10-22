Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys 5,580 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple stock opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average is $217.74. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $265.29.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
