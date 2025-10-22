Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 182.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.1% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $517.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Melius Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

