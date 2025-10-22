Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 71,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 212.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTS

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.