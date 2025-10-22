W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 239.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

