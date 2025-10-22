Whitehawk Therapeutics (WHWK) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) is one of 451 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Whitehawk Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Whitehawk Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitehawk Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 10.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 931% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitehawk Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Whitehawk Therapeutics $25.98 million -$63.69 million -38.00 Whitehawk Therapeutics Competitors $437.67 million -$68.90 million -9.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Whitehawk Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Whitehawk Therapeutics. Whitehawk Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

52.1% of Whitehawk Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Whitehawk Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Whitehawk Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitehawk Therapeutics 99.42% -75.99% -68.57% Whitehawk Therapeutics Competitors -2,625.49% -359.63% -43.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Whitehawk Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitehawk Therapeutics 1 1 0 0 1.50 Whitehawk Therapeutics Competitors 4783 9956 15979 370 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.79%. Given Whitehawk Therapeutics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whitehawk Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Whitehawk Therapeutics peers beat Whitehawk Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

