Wiser Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Apple were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $265.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

