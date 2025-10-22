WT Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,300,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,537,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 14.4% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2,031.5% during the second quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 63.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $669,548,776. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVDA stock opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

