Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 399,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 134,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.03. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $34.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.25.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

