Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc $CALX

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Calix by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 545,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,207,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,509,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 270,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -148.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,300. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126,015.20. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

