Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial System by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial System by 841.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Community Financial System in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Community Financial System by 19.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial System in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Financial System

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $88,387.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,657 shares in the company, valued at $408,606.66. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Financial System Stock Up 0.5%

CBU stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Community Financial System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Community Financial System in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Community Financial System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

