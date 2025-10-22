Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,271,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,255,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,496,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,432,000 after acquiring an additional 111,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,188,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 159,320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,605,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,094.67 billion. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

