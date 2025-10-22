Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

BMO stock opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $131.36.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

