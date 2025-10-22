Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. WSFS Financial Corporation has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

