Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of APAM opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The company had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

