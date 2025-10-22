Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

