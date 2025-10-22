Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 755 Shares of Avista Corporation $AVA

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 252.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Avista Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

In other Avista news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox purchased 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $130,504.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,108.95. This represents a 58.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,196.24. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,227.68. The trade was a 14.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

