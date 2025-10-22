Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 101,309 Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 101,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 66,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Flagstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Flagstar Financial from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

FLG opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.42%.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

