Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 55.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 395,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

