Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $227.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $235.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.70.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

