Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

